Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in FedEx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $272.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

