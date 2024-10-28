Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,990,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $123.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.