Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,004 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 456.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 3,281,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.5 %

F stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.