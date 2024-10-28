Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.59 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

