Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 617 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

