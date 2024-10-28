ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley increased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.30 million, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at $477,434.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

