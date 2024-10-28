Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) recently released its financial results for the quarter concluded on September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on October 24, 2024, detailing its financial performance during the stated period. The complete Earnings Release document can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K SEC Filing.
Additionally, in connection with the publication of the Earnings Release, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. made available supplemental materials named “Supplemental Quarterly Data” and “CFO Commentary” through its investor relations webpage. The CFO Commentary contains specific estimates concerning the year 2024 and other forthcoming financial outcomes.
The filing was duly signed on behalf of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by Douglas K. Howell, the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on October 24, 2024. This report aims to present a transparent overview of the company’s financial situation for the mentioned period.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s 8K filing here.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.
