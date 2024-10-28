ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells $98,601.20 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $98,601.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,938.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 588,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ASGN by 28.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Get Our Latest Report on ASGN

About ASGN

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.