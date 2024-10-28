ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $92.75 on Thursday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $950,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $98,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,938.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $950,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 85,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,563 shares of company stock worth $1,279,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 43.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 28.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

