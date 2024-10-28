Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 775 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.39) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ashtead Technology to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 835 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.17) in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.
