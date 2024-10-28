ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $308,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $711.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $906.42. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $582.48 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

