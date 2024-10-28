Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 184,121 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 607.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY opened at $67.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

