Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,824,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 27,231.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

