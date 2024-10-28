Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 299,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,799,000 after buying an additional 339,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after acquiring an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $243.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average of $252.74. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

