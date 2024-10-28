Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.08. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.