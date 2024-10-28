Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,036 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

