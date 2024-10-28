Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 12,769 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $307.92 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

