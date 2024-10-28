Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,340. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

