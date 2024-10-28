Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 866.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,637,509.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,059.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,637,509.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,744 shares of company stock worth $5,114,931 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $160.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $167.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

