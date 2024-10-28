Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,695 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

ENPH opened at $83.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

