Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,245 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,692.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 944,658 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.74 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $788.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

