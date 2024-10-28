Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,362 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hershey by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,743,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 23.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,962,000 after buying an additional 147,215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $181.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $211.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

