Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) versus Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Head to Head Analysis

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asset Entities and Bridgeline Digital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $358,798.00 7.88 -$4.93 million ($1.90) -0.49 Bridgeline Digital $15.29 million 0.74 -$9.44 million ($0.96) -1.13

Asset Entities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridgeline Digital. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asset Entities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Asset Entities and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Asset Entities and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities -1,574.65% -207.47% -191.30% Bridgeline Digital -62.72% -84.86% -55.19%

Volatility and Risk

Asset Entities has a beta of 8.38, indicating that its stock price is 738% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Asset Entities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.3% of Asset Entities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats Asset Entities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

