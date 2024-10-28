Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 291.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,807 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $8,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after buying an additional 184,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

