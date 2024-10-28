ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

