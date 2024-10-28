ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
AACG stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
