ATI (ATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect ATI to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. ATI has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.300-2.600 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ATI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATI opened at $61.38 on Monday. ATI has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,271,347.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

