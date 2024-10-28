AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 321,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

