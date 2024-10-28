AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

ACQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In other news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$108,939.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 124,500 shares of company stock worth $1,852,256. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACQ opened at C$15.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$354.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.58. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($1.30). AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

