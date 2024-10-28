Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 427.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Shares of ALV opened at $94.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

