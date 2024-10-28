Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.83 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

