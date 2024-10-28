AXIS Capital (AXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXS opened at $79.74 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. TD Cowen began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

