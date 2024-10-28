Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 113.0 %

ADXS stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.72.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

