B. Riley Cuts Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NAT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.20. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

