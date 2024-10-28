B. Riley Forecasts Lam Research’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $77.68 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.38%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

