B. Riley Raises Earnings Estimates for Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2027 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $127.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $141.72. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,070,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $626,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

