Baker Hughes FY2024 EPS Estimate Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

