Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $42.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

