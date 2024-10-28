Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Aegon Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

