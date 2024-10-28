Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

