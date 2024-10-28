Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.6 %

WEC opened at $97.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

