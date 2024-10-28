Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 259 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.