Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.