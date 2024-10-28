Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 20,873.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WEX by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $283,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $178.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.95. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

