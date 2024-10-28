Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 461.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 535,654 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.41% of Banc of California worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Banc of California by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Banc of California stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $431.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Banc of California



Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

