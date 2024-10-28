Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Raised to $16.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $431.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -9.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,564. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.