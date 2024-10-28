Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the September 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,402,000 after acquiring an additional 544,767 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,761,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,564,000 after purchasing an additional 692,049 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,312,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,138,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,239,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,851,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,385 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.7 %

BMO stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 76.08%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

