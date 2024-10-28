Barclays Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $230.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMUS. Scotiabank lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.17.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.36 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $138.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

