Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.58).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 242.17 ($3.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 928.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.30 ($3.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.87), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($140,637.15). In related news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.23), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($353,695.09). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($140,637.15). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

