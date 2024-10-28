Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
BRN stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.10. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
