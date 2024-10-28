Barrington Research Expects Increased Earnings for Travelzoo

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Travelzoo Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $15.41 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 217.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,915,677.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,915,677.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

